Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu scores again as Darmstadt beat Paderborn away

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu continued with his blistering form to the 2022-23 season as he scored again in the German Bundesliga 2 on Friday.

The 25-year-old scored his fourth goal of the campaign as Darmstadt came from behind to see off SV Paderborn with a 2-1 victory.

Paderborn got the opening goal of the encounter at the Home Deluxe Arena through German forward Robert Leipertz in the 3rd minute.

The hosts got the opportunity to doubled their advantage in the 7th minute but Marvin Pieringer missed a spot kick.

Manu levelled matters for Darmstadt after getting the equalising goal seven minutes later after he was set up by German midfielder Tobias Kempe.

The away side completed their comeback in the 24th minute with another assist from Kempe for defender Jannik Muller to score the match winner.

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori was brought on in the 72nd minute for Sirlord Conteh to feature for Paderborn.

Manu has been impressive in the German second-tier this campaign having scored four and assisted other three goals in ten appearances for Darmstadt.