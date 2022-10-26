Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene reveals admiration for CSKA boss

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene has revealed his admiration for CSKA 1948 coach Luboslav Penev, describing him as one of the best coaches in Bulgaria.

"I worked with Lyuboslav Penev for 1-2 months in Tsarsko Selo. When he came, the difference was immediately visible. Things just didn't go well there. The team was not that strong. Now that we are working in CSKA, I can already get an idea that he is one of the best quality coaches in Bulgaria. A person who is able to bring out the best in you and your body and make you feel like a better football player," said the 29-year-old in an interview with dsport.bg and Darric.

In the conversation, Ohene talked more about his impressions of the team after his transfer to FC CSKA 1948 at the beginning of this year.

"I feel good. Everything at the club is great and I really like being here. Everything that happens behind the scenes is very important for us footballers, the organization is at a very high level. I feel the way I felt at Beroe, just I'm at home," Ohene was emphatic.

Ohene joined CSKA 1948 from Tsarsko Selo on a free transfer.