Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye cameos in Mexican side Atlas' stalemate
C. Aboagye
Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye climbed off the bench to play the last 15 minutes of regulation for Atlas FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Puebla FC in the Mexican top-flight league on Saturday morning.
Aboagye, 21, replaced Argie forward Gustavo Matías Alustiza in the 75th minute as the Guadalajara-based club drew.
The former Ghana U20 midfielder joined Atlas in the Mexican Liga MX on a short-term loan for footballing reasons.
He is yet to start a game since his arrival but has featured in four games.