Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga suspended and fined in Belgium

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga has been suspended in Belgium following a horrific tackle that saw him sent off in KV Oostende's loss to Genk.

In addition, Atanga was fined 3,500 euros.

Atanga received his first career red card in the 96th minute of the match on Saturday.

He would be disappointed in himself because it was the final play of the game.

Atanga has played 187 games since turning pro in the 2014-2015 season, scoring 31 goals and registering 32 assists while receiving 22 yellow cards but no red cards until this weekend.

This season, Atanga has three goals and an assist in ten appearances.

Meanwhile, Genk were without injured forward Joseph Paintsil.