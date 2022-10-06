Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga’s suspension reduced in Belgium

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga's suspension was reduced from four weeks to two weeks following an appeal.

The Belgian Football Association's Disciplinary Committee announced their decision on Thursday, and Atanga will be suspended for two weeks, with one week effective.

In addition, his 3,500 euros fine has been reduced to 1,500.

Beslissing van het Disciplinair Comité voor het Profvoetbal: David Atanga (@kvoostende) 2 w. schorsing vanaf 06.10.2022 waarvan 1 w. effectief & 1 w. met uitstel t.e.m. 05.10.2023 + €1.500 effectieve boete — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) October 4, 2022

The 25-year-old was suspended in following a horrific tackle that saw him sent off in KV Oostende's loss to Genk last weekend.

Atanga received his first career red card in the 96th minute of the match on Saturday.

He would be disappointed in himself because it was the final play of the game.

Atanga has played 187 games since turning pro in the 2014-2015 season, scoring 31 goals and registering 32 assists while receiving 22 yellow cards but no red cards until this weekend.

This season, Atanga has three goals and an assist in ten appearances.