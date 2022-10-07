Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam returns to training after injury layoff

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam has started training with FC Basel teammates after a lengthy injury layoff.

The former Berekum Chelsea player, 18, was spotted in training this week, having been out of action for a long time.

The 18-year-old was spotted in training ahead of FC Basel's match against Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Europa League Conference. He was not, however, named to the matchday squad as the Swiss club lost 2-0 at home.

Essiam posted photos of himself in the training session on his Twitter page earlier today, confirming his return from the unknown injury.

He moved from Berekum Chelsea to Basel earlier this year in a contract extension through 2026.

Prior to moving to Europe, the former Ghana Under 20 player appeared in 20 games for Berekum Chelsea.