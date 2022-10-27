Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey misses Malmo's home loss in Europa League

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey was not available for Malmo in their Europa League home defeat to Royale Union SG on Thursday.

Lomotey was suspended for the game, which ended 2-0 in favour of the Belgians. The defeat is the fifth in a row for the Swedish side, and they have been eliminated.

Goals from Teddy Teuma and Lazare Amani were enough for Royale Union to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games, and seal top spot in Group D.

Lomotey was sent off in Malmo's previous match against Union Berlin. He entered the game in the 81st minute and received a red card in the 90th minute for an awful challenge.

The 24-year-old joined Malmo in August from the French side Amiens and has made four appearances.