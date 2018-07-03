Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey savors achievements at Extramadura after joining Cordoba

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey feels proud of his input at Spanish lower tier side Extramadura after spending the last half of the season with the club.

The 20 year old midfielder joins Cordoba after excelling at Extramadura last season where he played 9 senior team games and 13 junior team matches.

Having been one of the outstanding players at the WAFU Cup of nations, the Dreams FC midfielder left the local scene for Spain where he became a key member of the UD Extramadura side.

According Lomotey, who joined Cordoba last week, he leaves the club as a better player and is proud of what he achieved with the group.

“I struggled a bit when I first joined Extremadura but I worked hard and gradually found my rhythm,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com in an exclusive interview.

“I am now leaving [Extremadura] as one of their important players of which I am really proud of.

“With this experience, I am very confident of doing very well in my new challenge [at Cordoba].”

The former Under-20 midfielder is looking forward to becoming a key member of his new side ahead of the upcoming campaign. He is expected to join the rest of his teammates for preseason exercises in the coming days.