Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa on target for Falkenberg in win over Gefle FF

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa scored for Falkenberg in their 4-2 win over Gefle FF in the Swedish Superettan League on Monday night.

Kwakwa, 22, nailed the fourth goal for the visitors at the Gavlevallen.

Viktor Goetesson opened the scoring for Falkenberg before Johan Oremo double put the home team in front to end the first half.

The visitors responded quickly in the second stanza with Mahmut Ozen leveling matters for the side.

Christoffer Carlsson put the visitors in front again with a fine finish before Ghanaian Enock Kwakwa scored the fourth with a sublime finish.

