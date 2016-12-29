Ghanaian midfielder Fatau Mohammed insists Turkish Super Lig is tougher than La Liga

Turkish-based Ghanaian midfielder Fatau Mohammed has waded in the debate of which league is the toughest in the world confessing that the Turkish Super Lig is tougher than the La Liga and demands extra energy from any player to be successful.

The former Gatafe midfielder who now plies his trade with Gaziantepspor in the Super Lig believes the La Liga is full of skill, open and adjustable for any player to adopt unlike the Super Lig.

"I spent so many years in Spain and can say the La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world but the Super Lig is very tough," Fatau told Ghanasoccernet.com

"While the La Liga is open and allows any player to adjust, the Super Lig requires much more energy for players to be successful. It requires strength, extra energy and power to succeed. I must confess it is tougher than the La Liga," he added.

Fatau who played over 40 matches in the La Liga before moving to Turkey had his debut La Liga appearance against Real Madrid in a game he was hailed by many at the Santiago Bernabeau.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

