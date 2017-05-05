Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie could be loaned back to New England Revolution

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie could be heading back to the New England Revolution, according to a Swedish report.

Koffie, 25, spent the 2016 season with the Revs before joining Hammarby on a free transfer. The midfielder hasn’t made much of an impact in Sweden, as he’s only made one league appearance.

The report states that Koffie would return to New England as part of a loan deal. The time away could strengthen his case for more minutes with Hammarby.

If the loan materializes, it would be a big get for the Revolution. Koffie made 22 appearances for the Revs, including 19 starts, and was considered one of the team’s strongest performers. He collected four assists during his stay.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Koffie would be competing against the likes of Xavier Kouassi and Scott Caldwell. At the very least, Koffie would be the perfect player to bring in to close out games.

