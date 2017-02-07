Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung wins Man of the Match award after scoring to help Hamburg beat Koln in German Cup

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung was voted man of the match after scoring to help Hamburg SV defeat FC Koln 2-0 in the German Cup on Tuesday morning.

He was involved in both goals of the night as he scored and assisted the second goal.

The 22-year-old strolled the Dinosaurs into a 5th minute lead at the Volksparkstadion.

He then assisted American Bobby Wood to cement the win in the 75th minute.

It is the first ever time the young defensive midfielder has scored for Hamburg's senior squad in a competitive fixture since being promoted to the ranks two and half seasons ago.

He was born to Ghanaian parents in the European country and has expressed interest in representing the West African giants at senior level.

