Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson not happy with his bench role at Aalesund

Published on: 24 October 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson says he is not happy about not starting games for Aalesund, but he is calm after a positive conversation with coach Lars Arne Nilsen.

Koomson is on loan from Bodo/Glimt to Aalesund. On Sunday, he came off the bench to score the game-winning goal as Aalessund defeated Sandefjord 1-0.

Since he joined Aalesund in early September, Koomson has made seven appearances for the club, all as a substitute, and he admits he is unhappy with his situation.

Speaking after Sunday's game, Koomson said, "I am happy about the team, and since I came I am trying my best to develop. I am happy about the goal."

"I talked about it [not starting games] with the coach. We had a good conversation and he gave me a good explanation so I’m okay although I know I deserve to start."

"The coach knows my quality that is why he brought me here. I just need more playing time to be back on my level"

 

