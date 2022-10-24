Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson not happy with his bench role at Aalesund

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson says he is not happy about not starting games for Aalesund, but he is calm after a positive conversation with coach Lars Arne Nilsen.

Koomson is on loan from Bodo/Glimt to Aalesund. On Sunday, he came off the bench to score the game-winning goal as Aalessund defeated Sandefjord 1-0.

Since he joined Aalesund in early September, Koomson has made seven appearances for the club, all as a substitute, and he admits he is unhappy with his situation.

Speaking after Sunday's game, Koomson said, "I am happy about the team, and since I came I am trying my best to develop. I am happy about the goal."

"I talked about it [not starting games] with the coach. We had a good conversation and he gave me a good explanation so I’m okay although I know I deserve to start."

"The coach knows my quality that is why he brought me here. I just need more playing time to be back on my level"