Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh thriving in unfamiliar role at Caen

French-born Ghanaian Godson Kyeremeh is having a good season despite being played in an unfamiliar position at Caen.

The midfielder is being used as a forward, which has proven to be a success, with Kyeremeh scoring three goals, making him the club's joint-top scorer.

"I'm adapting to a job that, basically, isn't my job of choice. It allows me to discover something else. I try to work on my shortcomings, the head game, and the game behind the goal.

"I totally trust the coach," he said. I feel better and better on the pitch.

Kyeremeh was the hero last weekend, as his superb acrobatic strike earned them a victory over Chamois Niortais in French Ligue 2.

He reacted quickly in the box and produced an incredible finish to secure three points for Caen.