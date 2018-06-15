Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Arafat pops up on Malmo FF radar - Report

Swedish giants Malmo FF are reported to be considering a move for Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old was one of the key cogs of Slovenian top flight league outfit NK Aluminij in the just ended campaign, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances to help the side finish 8th on the league table.

According to reports in the media, the former NK Krsko has emerged as a prime target for Swedish Allsvesnkan champions Malmo FF and are hoping to finalize a deal as early as possible.