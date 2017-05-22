Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie delighted Genoa avoided the drop in Seria A

Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie was left thrilled after his side avoided the drop in the Seria A on Sunday.

Cofie, 25, played full throttle as The Red and Blues recorded a 2-1 win over Torino on the final day of the Seria A.

And the Ghanaian was left happy after his side avoided the chop.

"We had to win against Torino. We are very happy with the result and to win infront of our fans is great," he said

"It's been a difficult year and we must take some blame.But I think we have saw an improvement.

"We have to learn from our mistakes and move forward.

"I've always been a model professional in the team and every time I was called in I tried to repay the trust reposed in me."

Genoa finished 16th on the league table.

