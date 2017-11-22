Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie delighted to make Genoa return after recovering from illness
I. Cofie
Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie has lavished praise on the club's top hierarchy and teammates after recovering from an illness to play a cameo role in the side's 1-0 win at Crotone over the weekend.
The 26-year-old has been absent for a couple of weeks due to an infection.
But the Ghanaian climbed off the bench in the 78 minutes, replace Miguel Veloso in their 1-0 win at the Stadio Ezio Scida.
He posted on Instragram: "I am very glad to be back on the green lawn with my companions after weeks of illness - he Cofie wrote - Thank you all for your prayers and messages, especially my family, Dr. Cat, my companions, all the staff of the San Martino Hospital and all of you Genoans. "