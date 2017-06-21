Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie keen to stay at Italian side Genoa

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie has expressed his desire to continue his development at Italian Genoa.

The 25-yea-old's contract with Gianpiero Gasperini's side will expire next season and he expressed his wish to stay at the Stadio Luigi Ferrari but admitted there are no guarantees in the game hence anything can happen.

“The Club(Genoa) is like a home to me and l’am very happy there and willing to help the club achieve great things ” Cofie told Favanz Sports

“I still have few years left on my contract so for now my future is with Genoa ,but in football you can’t rule out anything ”

“Last season was a very tough one but we fought hard to survive relegation and will still be playing in top flight football . Let hope and pray the upcoming season will be a good one . “I will work very hard during the pre -season training which will starting very soon and be ready to help my club anytime the coach call on me ”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)