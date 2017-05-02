Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei wins MVP as Simba beat Azam to secure spot in FA Cup final
Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei was voted man of the match as Simba beat Azam 1-0 to secure a spot in the Tanzanian FA Cup final over the weekend.
The 23-year-old put on another superlative display for the Street Boys as they secured qualification to the finals.
Kotei, an ex-Liberty Professionals enforcer, has been in scintillating form since he joined the Tanzanian giants as a free agent.
The Ghanaian has become a mainstay in the Simba side, churning out impressive performances weekly.
The West African was on hand again as Simba recorded the narrow win over Azam and booked a place in the finals where they will meet Mbao.
It's been particularly thrilling for a youngster who has shown tremendous quality at the heart of the park in the Tanzanian top-flight.