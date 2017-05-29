Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei wins MVP as Simba clinch Tanzanian FA Cup crown

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei was named man of the match as Simba beat Mbao FC 2-1 to clinch the Tanzanian FA Cup over the weekend.

The Ghanaian holding midfielder showcased his immense quality as he bossed the midfield for the Street Boys.

The former Liberty Professionals enforcer has been a key player for the side since joining.

He has been roundly praised by the Tanzania media for his work ethics

Kotei underlines his quality again for Joseph Omog’s men as he discharged his duties with aplomb to help the side return to continental club competitions after a four-year spell on the sideline.

