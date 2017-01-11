Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei wins MVP in Simba FC's win over rivals Yanga in Mapinduzi Cup

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei was voted man-of-the-match for in Simba FC's 5-4 penalty shootout win over rivals Yanga in the Tanzanian Mapinduzi Cup on Tuesday night.

Kotei, who joined the Tanzanian giants from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals impressed heavily at the Amman stadium in Zanzibar.

The 23-year-old marshaled the heart of the park with his sleek distribution and strong inter-positional display for Simba as they reached the finals of the Cup match.

The former Al-Orouba SC enforcer was crowned the Best player of the match in front a capacity crowd after his side cruised to the finals.

He is expected to be key for the side ahead of Friday's final against Azam FC.

