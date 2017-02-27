Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei wins MVP in Simba's win over Yanga in Tanzanian super derby

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei was crowned man of the match as Simba rallied from behind to beat sworn rivals Yanga 2-1 in the Tanzanian derby over the weekend.

The 23-year-old proved the pivotal player for the Street Boys as they fought from a goal down to win a breathtaking derby at the National stadium in Dar es Salam.

The Ghanaian has been on cloud nine since he joined the side as a free agent last December.

He has been outstanding throughout the campaign and continues to gain several inches in the Tanzanian media.

An unassuming character, Kotei has shown tremendous qualities on the pitch as he stole the limelight with superlative performance against their bitterest rivals.

He received a standing ovation from the Simba fans as he made his way into the dugout.

Compatriot Daniel Agyei was also in superb form for the side in the exciting and biggest fixture on the Tanzanian calendar.

