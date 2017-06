Ghanaian midfielder Henry Joe Cheetham has joined Thai side Tak City FC on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins from fellow Thai side Paknampho NSRU FC where he impressed.

He has been snapped up to beef up the squad ahead of the second half of the Thai league.

The youngster played for Ghanaian lower-tier side Rehoboth FC.

