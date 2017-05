Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku will play in the Dutch elite division next season after VVV-Venlo secured promotion.

The 27-year-old was deeply involved and Venlo won the Eredivisie ahead of Ajax II.

Opoku missed the side's last six games due to the setback.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has netted 10 times for the side this season.

By Patrick Akoto

