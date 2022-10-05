Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah justifying his Club Brugge price tag

Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah, is finally repaying Club Brugge the faith they kept in him by recalling from his loan spell at AZ Alkmaar.

The 22-year-old arrive at Brugge in the summer of 2021 for a fee of 9.6 million Euros, but struggled in the first half of his campaign with the Belgium champions.

He had to be sent on loan to Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar for regular play time. At the end of the season he was recalled by Club Brugge.

Fans of Brugge had giving up on the potential of the former Leicester City player with many not enthused about his qualities. But, according to Dutch portal, Nieuwsblad, the winger is justifying his price tag.

“People were laughing at Sowah previously because of his big price tag and the fact that he wasn’t scoring but with goals in big games against Porto and Atletico, he has justified his price tag," wrote Niewsblad.

Kamal Sowah has scored in back-to-back UEFA Champions League games for Club Brugge, as they defeated Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

The winger also provided an assist over the weekend as Brugge defeated KV Mechelen.