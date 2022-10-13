Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah reacts to Club Brugge's UEFA Champions League progress

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has shared his excitement after Club Brugge secured progress to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Following goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, the Belgium outfit sit top of group B with ten points with two games remaining.

Sowah was sent off late in the game as a Simon Mignolet heroics earned them a point in Spain.

"What a team," Sowah wrote on Social Media after the match.

The 22-year-old has featured in all four group games and has been a key part of Brugge's performance this season. He has scored two goals in the competition.

Sowah returned to Club Brugge in the summer transfer window after a half-a-season loan spell in the Netherlands with Royal Antwerp.