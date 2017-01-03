Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Amponsah extends stay at Mashare Chaiyaphum FC in Thailand

Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Amponsah has agreed to sign eight months contract extension with his Thailand division two side Mashare Chiayaphum after a successful first term with the Crane.

The player is however looking forward in helping the team qualify to the first division.

"I signed another contract because the club has an ambition and I want to be part of the success story but above all my technical handlers like me" he said.

The 25-year-old joined Mashare in the latter part of 2016 and managed to score two goals in 10 matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)