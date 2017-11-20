Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng could stage a return to La Liga side Las Palmas next summer

UD Las Palmas fans would have the chance to enjoy the beautiful and influential play of their beloved Ghanaian international Kevin Prince Boateng as the player is likely to stage a comeback at the Estadiuo Grab Canaria.

The AC Milan midfielder is believed to have assured the leadership of Las Palmas that he may return to the club next summer and is expected to keep his word.

A few months ago Kevin-Prince Boateng said goodbye to the Canarian team to the surprise of his fans but the President of the Yellow and Blues has revealed the Ghanaian could return next season.

The news came to light days before the season began and his departure, according to the player, was due to family reasons.

He went free to Eintracht Frankfurt and has been in a devastating form for the Bundesliga side.

Since his departure, his possible return to the island had been rumored several times.

Now it is Miguel Ángel Ramírez , president of the UD Las Palmas, who reopens the door.

"It's very complicated for Prince to come in December. It is more likely that he will return next year during the summer market,” Miguel Ángel Ramírez told UDRadio when asked about the Ghanaian player.

Boateng was the top scorer last season for Las Palmas last season, with a total of ten goals in 28 games, scoring one of the best goals of the season against Villarreal.

The goal was one of the candidates for the 2017 Púskas Award.

The intelligent midfielder won the hearts of many Las Palmas fans and became a great asset for the club last season.

Returning to Las Palmas look more certain as Boateng already hinted that when delivering his farewell message to Las Palmas last season.

"I promise the president that I want one day to come back here and play here again, because this club has given me a lot, the fans and the equipment".

It will be necessary to see if his journey through German lands lasts only one year and he decides to return to make happy the yellow fans who miss his presence happy again.

