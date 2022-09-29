Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng to return to Hertha Berlin’s starting lineup

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is expected to replace Jean-Paul Boetius in Hertha Berlin's starting lineup.

Jean-Paul Boetius is suffering from a testicular tumour and will therefore be absent from Hertha BSC for a long time.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has a chance due to the absence.

Boateng is expected to get more playing time due to the long-term absence of Jean-Paul Boetius, according to " Bild ".

Accordingly, coach Sandro Schwarz is currently looking for a replacement in midfield, with Boateng the focus.

How long Boateng could act as a midfield substitute is still open. Boetius' downtime should be clear by the end of the week.

Then it should be determined whether chemotherapy is necessary because of his testicular tumour. According to Schwarz, the first operation was successful.

Boateng, 35, has not featured in Hertha Berlin's last two games.