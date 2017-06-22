Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo delighted with Malmo FF switch

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo is thrilled to have completed his move to Swedish giants Malmo FF.

The 22-year-old sealed the move from Swedish side Sirius on Thursday afternoon after passing his mandatory medical earlier in the day.

The talented winger was signed for $1.5m on a four-year contract.

"I'm very happy that I signed a contract with Malmö FF," he told the club's official website

"It's a great club and play the kind of football I like. I like to have the ball at their feet, be creative and make points for the team.

"Whether it's goals or assists, I want to score and help the team. My goal is to win titles with the MFF."

Sarfo made 60 appearances for IK Sirius in the Superettan and 11 in Allsvenskan, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists in total.

He has been handed the 21 jersey and will connect with his teammates on Monday.

