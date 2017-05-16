Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo touts credentials of Swedish newcomers IK Sirius

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has touted the credentials of IK Sirius following their impressive run in the Swedish top-flight.

Sirius thumped Elfsborg 4-1 to remain second on the Allsvenskan league table.

And the in-form midfielder, who has hogged the headlines for his startling displays says the newcomers are one of the top teams in the European country.

"It went very well for me at the beginning of the season, but then began to act point mark me. It is difficult even for Messi and Ronaldo to handle. So it was tough, says the young Ghanaian.

"It feels really good. We played a great match and followed the game plan in full.

"We are good. We play the football, right? If you compare with the other teams in the series so Sirius is one of the Allsvenskan's top teams. Especially if one considers the way we play football, he says, and continues:

"It's about possession for us. We want to be like Östersund and the others. Now we are not afraid of any other team in the series.

