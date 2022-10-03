Ghanaian midfielder Koby Arthur scores first goal of the season in Maidenhead win against Chesterfield 

Ghanaian midfielder Koby Arthur scored his first goal of the season to help Maidenhead beat Chesterfield 2-1 in the English National League on Saturday.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for Maidenhead in the 45th minute before the half time break.

Arthur fired past Lucas Covolan on the stroke of half-time.

Ashley Nathaniel-George increased the lead for Maidenhead in the 50th minute Tyrone Williams did manage to reduce the deficit deep into stoppage time but it was not enough to prevent the visitors heading home with a well-deserved win.

Emile Acquah lasted 83 minutes in the game for Maidenhead before he was substituted.

Koby Arthur has made 10 appearances this season and has scored one goal.