Ghanaian midfielder Kumordzi makes rare start in Genk Europa League draw

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi made a rare start for Belgian side Genk in their 2-2 draw with Romanian side Astra Guirgui in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old had started just one league game since the start of the season in the league.

But he was handed a spot in the Genk starting line up and lasted until he was replaced in the 64th minute.

Genk took the lead but allowed the host to crawl back and steal a point from the game.

