Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah joins Swiss side FC Winterthur-Reports

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah has joined Winterthur on a loan deal from Swiss giants Young Boys, according to media reports.

The English-born enforcer spent last season on loan at Swiss second tier side Neuchâtel Xamax, where he plundered in one goal in 11 appearances.

However, Young Boys believe the budding talent will develop at the Stadion Schützenwiese with more game time under his belt hence loan switch.

His current contract with Young Boys will expire in summer next year. Duah is still eligible to play for Ghana in future despite featuring for the Switzerland U19 team.

