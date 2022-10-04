Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah to get new coach at FC Nürnberg

Swiss-born Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah will get a new coach at FC Nürnberg following the sacking of trainer Robert Klauß.

The 37-year-old gaffer was relieved off post after the side's 3-0 defeat against Karlsruher SC - their fourth defeat in the last five matches.

The two assistant coaches Ersan Parlatan and Frank Steinmetz will take temporal charge of the team pending the announcement of a new coach.

Der Klub find themselves in 14th place in the 2.Bundesliga, but just two points ahead of bottom side Arminia Bielefeld.

They have lost six of their ten matches and only Jahn Regensburg have a worse scoring record than their nine goals scored.

The 37-year-old coach took control in the 2020-21 season and led Nürnberg to a mid-table finish. Last season saw them competing for promotion right until the tail end of the season before an eighth placed finish.

His contract had been extended in May, but the poor start to this season has ended with him becoming the second trainer in the division to lose his job after Bielefeld sacked Ulrich Forte earlier this season.