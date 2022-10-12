Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu to join Egyptian side Tala'ea El Gaish SC

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu is close to joining Egyptian club Tala'ea El Gaish SC.

Bonsu is joining the Cairo club on a free transfer after leaving Ceramica Cleopatra in September.

Tala'ea El Gaish SC's defensive midfielder Amr El-Sisi is leaving for Zamalek, and the club has decided to replace him with Bonsu.

Bonsu is expected to arrive in Cairo this week to complete the transfer before the Egyptian window closes.

The former Asante Kotoko player moved to Egypt from Tunisian side Esperance in 2020.

He previously played in Sweden for Rosengård, Mjällby AIF and Gefle.