Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku promises to give his best to help Peterborough excel

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku has pledged to give his all to help Peterborough return to the English Championship.

Peterborough dropped to the English League One at the end of last season and are looking at making an early return to the second tier of English football.

Kwame Poku, who his scored in Peterborough's victory on the road against MK Dons, playing on the flanks stated his desire to help the club excel this season.

“It doesn’t matter where I play on the field, I am ready to give my best for the team to excel,” Poku stated

Peterborough took the lead through Jonson Clarke-Harris in the third minute of the game.

Kwame Poku increased the lead for Peterborough in the 36th minute with his first goal of the season.

Peterborough goal into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.