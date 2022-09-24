Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku provides double assists in Peterborough home win

Ghanaian international midfielder Kwame Poku created two goals to help Peterborough United to claim a deserving victory in the English League One on Saturday.

The 21-year-old produced a man of the match performance to ensure Peterborough beat Port Vale 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes and the unselfishness of Poku to pick out Jonson Clarke-Harris who finished well from close-range to give the hosts the lead.

Peterborough doubled the lead on 34 minutes and it was another assist for Poku.

This time more conventual wing play saw the Ghanaian beat his man down the right and delivering an inch-perfect low cross for Clarke-Harris to tap home from close range.

Peterborough rounded off their victory in the 73rd minute through English midfielder Joe Ward.

Poku has made five appearances this season for Peterborough in the League One where he has created two goals in the process.