Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku scored his first goal of the season for Peterborough against MK Dons in the English League one on Saturday.

Peterborough play away to MK Dons at the Stadium MK in this match day 12 fixture.

Peterborough took the lead through Jonson Clarke-Harris in the third minute of the game.

Kwame Poku increased the lead for Peterborough in the 36th minute with his first goal of the season.

Peterborough goal into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.