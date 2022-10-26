Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori eyes Portuguese Primeira Liga promotion with Moreirense

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori has set sights on achieving promotion with Portuguese outfit Moreirense.

The Famalicao owned player has been key to Moreirense season, as they top the second tier league with 28 points after ten games.

"That is our ambition, because Moreirense's team deserves to be in the I Liga. We will think game by game, so that we can achieve the objective of moving up the division," he said in an interview with Renascença.

Ofori has scored two goals in ten matches in the Liga Portugal 2, and has an assist to his credit.

He is expected to play a pivotal role if Moreirense are to make a quick return to the topflight league.

The 24-year-old's current deal with Moreirense expires at the end of the season but could on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

And his contract with parent club Famalicao expires in the summer of 2024.