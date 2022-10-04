Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru sad following Anderlecht defeat to Charleroi

Majeed Ashimeru expressed his disappointment following Anderlecht's loss to Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday,

The Ghanaian midfielder played the entire match and did a great job in midfield at Lotto Park but Charleroi prevailed 1-0.

"Today I'm just sad because I hate to disappoint people and especially these Anderlecht supporters. I feel bad," he said.

"We lacked efficiency, despite our chances. It's like banging our heads against the walls because me and my teammates give everything in training and maybe we deserved a goal. But it's very bad right now."

Ashimeru recognizes frankly that the situation weighs within the group.

"We have already been average but by scoring, and here we are not able to do that. I feel bad, personally. We have shown more aggression, but it is insufficient," said the midfielder.

"We have to do better. Of course, let it stick in people's minds. We know what Anderlecht means".

With a 10th place and the reception of West Ham to come, it will be necessary to raise the head quickly to avoid a debacle.

"We have to stay positive and turn things in our favor as soon as possible. We have to fight, find the solution. I heard the public and I can't blame them given what we offered today. today," Ashimeru concludes, dejected. "I'm disappointed in myself and for the fans. We're going to have to give it our all."