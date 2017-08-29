Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba hits top form at Spanish side Ontinyent CF

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba has hit a rich vein of form since he joined Spanish side Ontinyent CF.

Anaba, 23, has emerged as a standout performer since he joined on a free transfer two weeks ago.

The former Asante Kotoko star has been in inspiration, churning out impressive displays in the early stages of the season.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder played an instrumental role for Ontinyent CF as they beat CD Ebro 2-0 on Monday.

The skill, pace, precision and fight of the former Windy Professionals enforcer has earned him plaudits in the Spanish media.

The young Ghanaian, who is technically gifted, is expected to be a key cog of the Spanish Segunda team this season.

Anaba has an extensive résumé in the European counntry having featured first for Elche in 2013 and later at Alcoyano and CD Eldense.

He is a midfielder with an offensive cut, quick, intelligent and is already proving to be a standout performer for the Black and White.

