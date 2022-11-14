Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo picks up top award at Swedish side IF Elfsborg

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has been named IF Elfsborg’s Player of the Year for 2022.

The 23-year-old was in outstanding form for the club this season, and his efforts did not go unnoticed, as he was named the best player.

In the recently ended campaign, the 23-year-old appeared in 21 league games for the club, missing nine.

Baidoo was directly involved in 10 goals during his 21-game run. Elfsborg finished sixth in the league, thanks to his eight goals and two assists.

He also created 28 chances, which was one of the most in the league, while averaging 162 minutes per goal.

When the new season begins after the World Cup, the midfielder will be looking to improve.