Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu thrilled to have joined an all-familiar territory at MLS side Columbus Crew

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed is delighted to have joined an all-familiar territory at Major League side Columbus Crew.

The American top-flight side confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset IF on Tuesday.

"I’m a professional, and as a professional in this game, I’m ready to do whatever is needed of me by the coaches and team," he told the club's official website

"I am excited and ready to work. But, again, I think that is expected of me."

"It helps make me very, very … very, very comfortable to come to Columbus," Abu says. "I’ve been to the city maybe three or four times for my family. For me, coming over to work hard while being around Ghanaian players that I know very well — it helps me know this is a place I should be. I know that I will be happy and those are all things that encouraged me to come to Columbus."

He added: "My wife is from (Columbus)," Abu says. "That makes everything much more exciting. It was something I was hoping for and she was as well. To come to MLS and into a new culture that I can learn and see how a new league works. I am really pleased and just excited to be here. I am ready to work."

By Patrick Akoto

