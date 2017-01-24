Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu to set American top-flight side Columbus Crew

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu is set to leave Norwegian side Stromsgodset to join American MLS club Columbus Crew in the coming days, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 25-year-old is expected to arrive in the United States over the next few hours to complete the deal from the Norwegian top-flight side.

Abu will undergo a medical on arrival at the club before a contract is tabled

The pint-sized but efficient midfielder will be offered a two-year contract with the option of another year if he is successful in the medical.

Stromsgedset are seeking to sell the midfielder before his contract runs out in the summer but the offer will not be big as he could move on a free transfer when his deal with the Norwegians runs out at the end of June 2017.

He will become the fourth Ghanaian at Columbus Crew as Harrison Afful, Joanthan Mensah, and Lalas Abubakar are all signed to the club with many Ghanaian supporters.

Abu has got vast experience in football having played for several clubs in Europe for about seven year following his graduation from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

He started his career in Europe with English Premier League side Manchester City before spending loan periods with different clubs.

Abu played for Spanish side Rayo Vallecano French club Lorient before signing for Stromsgodset having spent some loan time with them before his permanent contract.

He has also played for the Black Stars in the past and was part of the Ghana team that played at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

