Ghanaian midfielder Morrison set to exit South African side Orlando Pirates

Bernard Morrison could be set for the end of his Orlando Pirates career, following the disappointing first season he has had with the club.

Having joined the Buccaneers as a high profile player, Morrison has struggled to establish himself at the star-studded Bucs outfit this season.

The Ghanaian midfielder has struggled with lack of game time for the better part of his first season with Pirates.

Indication from sources close to the club is that, the 24-year-old is unlikely to be with the team next season.

Morrison has made three starts and a few substitute appearances for Bucs this season, as the club struggled with getting satisfactory results during the 2016/17 Absa Premiership campaign.

Being a foreigner and reportedly one of the highest paid players at the club, indication from sources is that Morrison could be allowed to leave Bucs.

