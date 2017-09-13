Ghanaian midfielder Morrison sparks life into his Orlando Pirates career after brushing Ajax Cape Town aside

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison is seeking to take advantage of his first goal for his South African side Orlando Pirates after scoring his first goal for the top-flight side.

Morrison marked his first league start for Orlando Pirates in almost a year with his first goal for the club as the Buccaneers won a second game of the new league season by beating Ajax Cape Town 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando Pirates moved onto seven points from three Premiership matches after edging Ajax Cape Town at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts went in front when a long throw-in was flicked to the back post, where Bernard Morrison fired in from a tight angle for his first league goal for the Soweto giants.

Thamsanqa Gabuza applied an all-important flick on to a long throw-in to find Morrison unmarked at the back post where he was able to steer it home despite the effort of Ajax goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

The goal came as early as the ninth minute of a match that reflected a lack of match fitness in both camps in this early stage of the season.

Ghana-born Morrison had been sparingly used last season by the Buccaneers.

He made three starts at the beginning of the season – the last on September 27 last year against Platinum Stars -- but then a combination of a loss of form and injury did not offer him another opportunity in a league match until Tuesday night.

Morrison put on a shift and a half in a bid to cement his place in the starting XI after spending most of last season on the sidelines.

At times, though, Morrison tried too much. He played more with his heart than his head, with the memory of being reduced to the MultiChoice Diski Challenge last season still fresh.

That was a massive downgrade for the forward, who was involved in the Caf Champions League before joining Pirates, with much expected from him.

The Ghanaian was unorthodox in his play, but his bullish nature troubled the Ajax defenders, especially Erwin Isaacs, who couldn’t contain him.

Morrison played like a man possessed and was rewarded with his first goal in the colours of the Buccaneers.

That goal should give him confidence under a new manager in Sredojevic, who has been giving everyone a chance before getting into a consistent XI.

