Ghanaian midfielder Moses odjer attends grand reopening of Salernitana Club House

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer attended the reopening of Salernitana's Club San Mango on Wednesday.

Odjer, 20, was part of 50 Salernitana members who attended the event in Italy.

The San Mango was being reopened after 31-years.

Club President Vinicio La Rocca together with his team expressed delight at the new inauguration.

Moses Odjer, an ex-Ghana Under-20 star, has been a key cog of the Salernitana squad since joining, making 24 appearances so far.

By Patrick Akoto

