Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer in line to make first Salernitana start in four-months against Trapani

Published on: 23 February 2017
Moses Odjer

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer could make his first start for Salernitana in four months against Trapani on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been used a substitute since he recovered from an injury.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder got injured in November last year and has since not seen regular action.

He climbed off the bench t help his side record a narrow 1-0 win over Vicenza two weeks ago.

He was an unused substitute a Salernitana drew 1-1 at home to Cesena last week.

But the talented West African could be handed his first start ahead of their Seria B clash against Trapani on Saturday.

 

