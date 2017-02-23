Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer in line to make first Salernitana start in four-months against Trapani
Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer could make his first start for Salernitana in four months against Trapani on Saturday.
The 21-year-old has been used a substitute since he recovered from an injury.
The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder got injured in November last year and has since not seen regular action.
He climbed off the bench t help his side record a narrow 1-0 win over Vicenza two weeks ago.
He was an unused substitute a Salernitana drew 1-1 at home to Cesena last week.
But the talented West African could be handed his first start ahead of their Seria B clash against Trapani on Saturday.