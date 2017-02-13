Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer makes injury return in Salernitana win at Vicenza

Published on: 13 February 2017

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer made an injury return for Salernitana in their 1-0 win at Vicenza last Friday.

The 21-year-old, who has been sidelined with an injury, climbed off the bench in the 70th minute in the Seria B match.

The former Ghana Under-20 star replaced Brazilian Pompeu da Silva Ronaldo as the visitors picked maximum points at the Stadio Romeo Menti.

Massimiliano Busellato scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minutes.

 

 

Moses Odjer latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations