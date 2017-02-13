Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer makes injury return in Salernitana win at Vicenza

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer made an injury return for Salernitana in their 1-0 win at Vicenza last Friday.

The 21-year-old, who has been sidelined with an injury, climbed off the bench in the 70th minute in the Seria B match.

The former Ghana Under-20 star replaced Brazilian Pompeu da Silva Ronaldo as the visitors picked maximum points at the Stadio Romeo Menti.

Massimiliano Busellato scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minutes.

